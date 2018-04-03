'Arsonist' arrested for starting fires on Table Mountain

A suspected arsonist was arrested after four vegetation fires were started on the slopes of Table Mountain on Tuesday.

Two helicopters were helping ground crews douse the flames‚ burning near the cableway station.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said: “A suspect in his forties was arrested by Cape Town central police on a charge of arson … after he set fire to the foot of Table Mountain below the cable car station.”

City fire and rescue spokesman Theo Lane said a large vegetation fire was burning on the slopes of the mountain.

Two fire engines‚ one water tanker and seasonal fire fighters‚ assisted by Table Mountain National Parks and Working on Fire‚ were fighting the blaze.

City mayoral committee member for safety and security as well as social services Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith said the suspect was “found with petrol and other fire-making devices”.

Working on Fire shared video footage of choppers in action above the fire.