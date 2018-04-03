South Africa

Discovery of body brings search for missing trio to a tragic end

03 April 2018 - 16:11 By Jeff Wicks
Team of police divers who recovered Ashok Rajoo's body and police van in Sand River.
Team of police divers who recovered Ashok Rajoo's body and police van in Sand River.
Image: South African Police Service via Facebook

The search for a missing Dundee policeman‚ his wife and a family friend has drawn to a close with the discovery of the body of Ashok Rajoo on Tuesday afternoon.

Juggan’s body was found 500 metres downstream of the point where his police bakkie was seen protruding from the Sand River on the outskirts of the KwaZulu-Natal town.

Juggan’s wife Molly was found with the bakkie.

Sources with knowledge of the search said that Rajoo’s body was found 7 kilometres from where the bakkie had become wedged in mud.

Breakthrough in search for missing cop

Police rescue divers have recovered the body of a woman from within a submerged police car in the Sand River near Dundee on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

On Sunday divers from the Search and Rescue Unit were scrambled to the scene after the roof of the police vehicle was spotted by an officer who was inspecting a low-lying bridge at Landmansdrift on the outskirts of the town.

The trio had been missing since March 23. The couple’s son had raised the alarm when his parents had not returned home.

Since their disappearance‚ search parties had scoured vast expanses of the region from the air and on foot‚ guided by the final signals emitted by their cell phones.

READ MORE:

Search divers recover body of missing KZN cop

The body of missing Dundee cop Arnesh "Jakes" Juggan was found by a search party on Tuesday.
News
4 hours ago

Convicted Glebelands hostel gunman to be sentenced

Khayelihle Mbuthuma‚ who was last week found guilty of gunning down Sibongile Mtshali at the Glebelands Hostel in Durban‚ was expected to be ...
News
5 hours ago

Six miners killed after petrol bomb attack

Limpopo police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba‚ has assembled a high level team of investigators to track down the suspects ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. NICD refutes claims primary source of listeriosis outbreak still unknown South Africa
  2. R100‚000 reward offered for capture of two dangerous fugitives South Africa
  3. Discovery of body brings search for missing trio to a tragic end South Africa
  4. Massive Laudium sinkhole getting bigger South Africa
  5. 'Arsonist' arrested for starting fires on Table Mountain South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A spear has fallen and we will pick up that spear’: Malema speaks outside ...
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X