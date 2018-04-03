Discovery of body brings search for missing trio to a tragic end

The search for a missing Dundee policeman‚ his wife and a family friend has drawn to a close with the discovery of the body of Ashok Rajoo on Tuesday afternoon.

Juggan’s body was found 500 metres downstream of the point where his police bakkie was seen protruding from the Sand River on the outskirts of the KwaZulu-Natal town.

Juggan’s wife Molly was found with the bakkie.

Sources with knowledge of the search said that Rajoo’s body was found 7 kilometres from where the bakkie had become wedged in mud.