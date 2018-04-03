Discovery of body brings search for missing trio to a tragic end
The search for a missing Dundee policeman‚ his wife and a family friend has drawn to a close with the discovery of the body of Ashok Rajoo on Tuesday afternoon.
Juggan’s body was found 500 metres downstream of the point where his police bakkie was seen protruding from the Sand River on the outskirts of the KwaZulu-Natal town.
Juggan’s wife Molly was found with the bakkie.
Sources with knowledge of the search said that Rajoo’s body was found 7 kilometres from where the bakkie had become wedged in mud.
On Sunday divers from the Search and Rescue Unit were scrambled to the scene after the roof of the police vehicle was spotted by an officer who was inspecting a low-lying bridge at Landmansdrift on the outskirts of the town.
The trio had been missing since March 23. The couple’s son had raised the alarm when his parents had not returned home.
Since their disappearance‚ search parties had scoured vast expanses of the region from the air and on foot‚ guided by the final signals emitted by their cell phones.