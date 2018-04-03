In a statement released in response to a North Gauteng Court ruling that Lamberti had impaired the dignity of Adila Chowan with this comment‚ Imperial said it was "not his [Lamberti's] intention to insult or demean her [Chowan] in any way and he apologises unreservedly".

The North Gauteng High Court found that Lamberti had wrongfully impaired the dignity of Chowan‚ a highly qualified and experienced senior black female staff member‚ by referring to her as “a female employment equity” candidate.

Chowan has told TimesLIVE that Lamberti's apology came at a price for her.

"I'm a professional person. I was offered a settlement to drop this case‚ but for me‚ this matter was not about money. It wasn't just about me.