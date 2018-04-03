South Africa

Gordhan seeks legal advice on Lamberti racism‚ sexism ruling

03 April 2018 - 21:07 By Karyn Maughan
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is seeking legal advice on the race and gender discrimination ruling made against newly appointed Eskom board member Mark Lamberti.

“Minister Pravin Gordhan has noted the court judgment on Mr Mark Lamberti. He is taking legal advice on the matter to decide on the next course of action‚” Makgola Makololo‚ acting director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises‚ told TimesLIVE on Tuesday night.

Imperial Group CEO Lamberti said he "deeply regrets" that he upset a senior black female staff member by calling her a "female employment equity" candidate in front of other managers.

In a statement released in response to a North Gauteng Court ruling that Lamberti had impaired the dignity of Adila Chowan with this comment‚ Imperial said it was "not his [Lamberti's] intention to insult or demean her [Chowan] in any way and he apologises unreservedly".

The North Gauteng High Court found that Lamberti had wrongfully impaired the dignity of Chowan‚ a highly qualified and experienced senior black female staff member‚ by referring to her as “a female employment equity” candidate.

Chowan has told TimesLIVE that Lamberti's apology came at a price for her.

"I'm a professional person. I was offered a settlement to drop this case‚ but for me‚ this matter was not about money. It wasn't just about me.

"I really hope other people will think twice before they make such comments."

Power utility Eskom has told TimesLIVE that it is studying the verdict against Lamberti‚ who was allegedly heavily involved in the disciplinary process that was launched against Chowan after she lodged a grievance about his conduct.

She was summarily suspended after she lodged these complaints – a move that the high court found was not plausibly explained by Imperial Group senior leadership.

The court has found that Chowan was “justified” in her inference that she had suffered racial and gender discrimination‚ and ruled that she was entitled to damages.

