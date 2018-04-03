IN PICTURES | Mourners gather outside Mama Winnie's home
Political leaders, friends and neighbours continued to visit the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ on Tuesday morning.
The roads leading to the house were closed and only journalists are allowed in. Police and the metro cops can been seen on every street corner leading to the house. Madikizela-Mandela’s neighbours were still coming in and out of the home to offer their condolences to the beloved 'mother of the nation'.
Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully on Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng provincial chair Mandisa Mashego was accompanied by the party’s general secretary Godrich Gardee.
The outspoken leader of the opposition EFF party Julius Malema, who became a confidante of Winnie Mandela in recent years, is expected to visit her modest two-storey red brick home on Tuesday.
The EFF paid tribute to Winnie Mandela's "fighting spirit" following news of her death.
"She affirmed both the love and anger of black people; always committed to their right to defend their lives even (with) arms in the face of a deadly apartheid evil," the party said in a statement.
The African National Congress's (ANC) Women's League, which Winnie Mandela once led, will stage a mass march to her home on Wednesday.
On Monday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa returned to her Soweto house as mourners gathered outside, singing struggle-era songs in tribute and praise.
“We are mourning the death of the mother of our nation‚ who departed this afternoon‚” Ramaphosa said. “Many of our people just cannot believe she has departed; they were still glowing in her continued presence and life‚ particularly after she seemed to have gotten over the health challenges that she was going through.”
Ramaphosa confirmed that the “national official funeral” would take place on April 14. An official memorial would take place three days earlier‚ on April 11.
Legacy
Born in Bizana in the Eastern Cape in 1936‚ she moved to Johannesburg to study social work after matriculating.
She met lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in 1957 and they were married a year later. They had two children together.
However‚ her married life with Mandela was short-lived‚ as he was arrested in 1963 and sentenced to life imprisonment for treason. In 1990 the world watched when Nelson Mandela finally walked out of prison — hand in hand with Winnie. But they separated just two years later and divorced in 1996 after a legal wrangle that revealed her affair with a young bodyguard.
The following year, she was convicted of kidnapping and assault over the killing of Stompie Moeketsi, a 14-year-old boy.
In 1992, the Mandelas separated, and then divorced in 1996, after a legal wrangle that revealed she had an affair with a young bodyguard.
During her old age, she re-emerged as a respected elder who was feted as a living reminder of the late Mandela's legacy - and of the long and celebrated struggle against apartheid.