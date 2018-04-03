Newly appointed Eskom board member and Imperial Holdings CEO Mark Lamberti says he "deeply regrets" that he upset a senior black female staff member by calling her a "female employment equity" appointment in front of other managers.

Imperial said it had not been Lamberti's intention to "insult or demean" the former staff member in any way and he apologised "unreservedly".

The statement followed a North Gauteng Court ruling that Lamberti had impaired the dignity of Adila Chowan‚ a highly qualified and experienced senior black female staff member.

Chowan told TimesLIVE: "I'm a professional person. I was offered a settlement to drop this case‚ but for me this matter was not about money. It wasn't just about me. I really hope other people will think twice before they make such comments."

Power utility Eskom has told TimesLIVE that it is studying the verdict against Lamberti‚ who was allegedly heavily involved in the disciplinary process that was launched against Chowan after she lodged a grievance about his conduct.

She was summarily suspended after she lodged the complaints – a move that the High Court found was not plausibly explained by Imperial Group senior leadership.

Chowan‚ a former employee at Imperial's subsidiary‚ Associated Motor Holdings (AMH)‚ brought a court application against Lamberti last year after she was fired in September 2015 over allegations of misconduct. The North Gauteng High Court has now found her to be a credible witness‚ who gave reliable evidence about how she was side-lined from being appointed as company CFO – despite promises made to her by Lamberti.

The North Gauteng High Court found that Chowan proved that she had suffered damages as a result of Lamberti and AMH's conduct. They had tried and failed to have her claim thrown out of court.