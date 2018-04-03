South Africa

Massive Laudium sinkhole getting bigger

03 April 2018 - 15:02 By Naledi Shange
A series of sinkholes have residents in Laudium concerned - and they're growing bigger.
The gaping sinkhole on the R55 Quagga Road near Laudium continues to get even bigger‚ Gauteng Roads and Transport said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Melitah Madiba said the last time the sinkhole was measured‚ it was 30 metres deep and 25 metres wide.

"The technical teams are going to conduct further tests but they need it to mature or collapse completely in order to ensure they don't put anyone at risk‚" Madiba said.

A preliminary report compiled by the technical team estimated that around R50-million would be needed to repair the hole.

"That is just an estimation. They have also estimated that it may take over six months to [to complete the repairs]‚" Madiba said.

Two homes have been affected by the ground collapse.

Madiba said at the moment‚ there were no plans to move the house occupants but the area was being closely monitored.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura‚ Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and Gauteng transport MEC Ismail Vadi visited the area on Monday.

The families who have lost their walls in the collapse shared their concerns with the officials.

"They are concerned about people stopping to take pictures. It is just not safe for them. They have asked people to stay clear of the area. Metro Police will also be around‚" Madiba said.

