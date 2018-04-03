The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has refuted statements that the primary source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak is still unknown.

It also refuted claims that Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi had backed down on his previous announcements that the source had been identified.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ the NICD said it was “concerned about recent developments and statements supposedly released as facts into the public domain about the listeriosis outbreak.

“We are particularly worried about the confusion that emanated from statements made at the meeting called by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture on March 28 2018‚” it said.