A two-bedroom beach bungalow with a small garden on Fourth Beach‚ Clifton‚ has sold for R20 million in Cape Town.

More than 100 people attended ClareMart’s auction of the sought-after property with sea views‚ an open plan lounge and dining area‚ kitchen and bathroom. It was owned by the City of Cape Town.

ClareMart general executive director Andrew Koch said‚ “The sale is still subject to confirmation by the council. They have 12 weeks to confirm the offer. They are very likely to confirm it though‚ it was above expectation.

“There was a lot bidding on the property‚ with one bidder finally getting it at R20-million‚” he said.