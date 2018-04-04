Several dams across South Africa have overflowed over the past two weeks‚ thanks to a significant improvement in rainfall‚ the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Wednesday.

"The rain was soft but intense‚ enough to soak the soil and replenish groundwater for basic use‚" the department said in a statement.

Improvements in the past two weeks have been noticed in most provinces‚ particularly Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga‚ Free State‚ North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

The report showed that national average dam levels have increased significantly from 70‚5% last week to 75‚2% this week.