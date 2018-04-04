A man who had stolen his girlfriend’s police issue gun took his own life‚ ending a tense standoff with tactical police in Cato Manor on Tuesday.

Members of the elite Special Task Force and hostage negotiators had surrounded a house in the township after receiving reports that the armed man was holed up inside.

The girlfriend was not at the house at the time.

Sources with knowledge of the incident‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that the man had barricaded himself inside the house.

“His girlfriend is a police officer stationed at Broad Street police station and somehow he got hold of her gun. He shuttered himself into the home‚” a source said.

“A hostage negotiator was called in along with the task force and they were struggling to make contact with the man‚” he said.

When the team of officers finally forced their way inside the house‚ they found the man in a pool of blood.

He had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police spokespeople were not available for comment at the time of publishing.