Five people allegedly linked to the deadly petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying a group of mineworkers in Burgersfort‚ Limpopo‚ have been arrested‚ police said on Wednesday.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the group‚ aged between 21 and 30‚ were arrested in different locations in operations over the last two days.

"The five suspects will appear in Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on six counts of murder‚ malicious damage to property and attempted murder‚" said Mojapelo.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba had assembled a high level team of investigators to track down those responsible.

The task team had comprised members of the Hawks‚ the Provincial Organised Crime and the Provincial Crime Intelligence units. A reward of up to R500‚000 had also been offered‚ Mojapelo said.