Some residents of the well-to-do area in Imbali Unit J‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ want their neighbour to stop farming pigs in the township.

Mbuso Duma operates a piggery from his house with its spacious yard. He has two pigsties built from corrugated iron for his 12 pigs. There is a concrete wall around the premises.

“The smell is bad. When it is hot‚ it is unbearable . . . We are now forced to keep the doors locked. There are green flies all over . . . How can one have pig farming in between other homes? This is torture‚” complained a neighbour.

“I won’t stop my business. No one will die from the smell‚” said Duma.

Duma is not a farmer. He started his piggery about a year ago. He has been living in Imbali for five years.

“I operate my business in daylight. No one has ever contracted a sickness from pig’s odour. Seeing how expensive pork meat is‚ I decided to start my business . . . I’m doing my customers a favour‚” said Duma.