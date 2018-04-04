When you're out shopping‚ has a child ever distracted you so much that you forgot to pay for an item in your trolley?

When you're out shopping‚ has a child ever distracted you so much that you forgot to pay for an item in your trolley?

Often store managers are understanding‚ but East London father Akhona Makhalima was not that fortunate.

He was sentenced to 50 days’ imprisonment for leaving Spargs shop‚ in Beacon Bay‚ without paying for a bottle of energy supplement. Had he not taken the conviction on appeal to the High Court in Grahamstown‚ he would have had a criminal record for the rest of his life.

He explained to the East London Magistrate’s Court‚ in vain‚ that his son knew about the supplement and had always wanted to taste it so he hid the bottle in a bag. He then forgot to pay for it along with the other items – and walked out of the shop. Guards pounced on him and did not buy his explanation.