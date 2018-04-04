A 44-year-old man alleged to have shot dead his 54-year-old mother-in-law and 39-year-old wife has been arrested after several days on the run‚ Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested following a tip-off to police on Tuesday‚ said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

He is due to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He faces two counts of murder.

The shooting happened at Nkohlakalo in Kabokweni last Thursday.