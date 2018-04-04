South Africa

Husband nabbed after fatal shooting at in-laws home

04 April 2018 - 10:54 By Naledi Shange
The suspect was arrested following a tip-off to police. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 44-year-old man alleged to have shot dead his 54-year-old mother-in-law and 39-year-old wife has been arrested after several days on the run‚ Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested following a tip-off to police on Tuesday‚ said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

He is due to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He faces two counts of murder.

The shooting happened at Nkohlakalo in Kabokweni last Thursday.

"The suspect is reported to have gone to the in-laws’ residence‚ taking his wife's church uniform‚ as they were living apart due to some domestic or marital challenges. It is reported that he then wanted to talk to them but they refused‚ at which point he then produced a firearm and shot at them before fleeing the scene‚" said Hlathi.

"The victims were rushed to hospital where they were certified dead on arrival. Both were shot several times."

The alleged murder weapon has since been recovered.

"A firearm believed to be the murder weapon was handed in by a relative of the suspect‚ who reportedly got it from the suspect before disappearing‚" said Hlathi.

