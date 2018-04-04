Corruption Watch said it received 5‚334 reports of corruption in 2017‚ an increase from the 4‚391 reports it received in 2016.

The organisation said the report‚ titled The Time is Now‚ painted a picture of a more emboldened and vocal public‚ as evidenced by the 25% increase in the number of reports of corruption in 2017.

David Lewis‚ executive director of Corruption Watch‚ said 2017 was a landmark year but it was only reached with great effort on the part of civil society‚ the media and an independent judiciary.

“Above all‚ it was achieved by an active and vigilant public. Corruption cannot be overcome without those who are willing to blow the whistle. They are the true heroes‚” Lewis said.

The report said since Corruption Watch was formed in 2012‚ it had received a cumulative total of 20‚306 reports on corruption.

In 2017‚ 30% of the reports alleged that corruption was taking place at provincial government level‚ which includes departments that focus on schools and housing‚ and 29% of reports alleged that corruption was taking place at national government level‚ which includes the police service.

The report said 22% of reports were taking place at local government level‚ 9% in the private sector and 10% of corruption could not be classified.

It said most corruption took place at the interface between the public and the private sectors.