It's not cricket! Armed gang raids Newlands stadium

04 April 2018 - 17:08 By Petru Saal
Newlands Cricket Ground during day four of the 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia on March 25, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: EJ Langer/Gallo Images

It started just after midnight when a woman asked security officials for directions to a nearby church.

Moments later a gang of 19 gun-wielding robbers knocked Newlands Cricket Stadium for a six‚ smashing open the glass doors of 25 suites to steal television sets‚ liquor and other items of value.

Cape Town police are still hunting for the gang who raided the stadium in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Western Province Cricket Association said in a statement on Wednesday that it was the third time since 2015 that the ground had been hit by robbers‚ but this time they were armed.

“It started just after midnight when a woman approached security officials at Gate A and asked for directions to a church in the area‚” said the association.

“When she returned five minutes later to ask a similar question‚ three men jumped the security fences and were soon joined by more than 15 other men. Some of them had guns and forced the security officials to provide them with the keys to the iconic President’s Suite. Their raid took less than an hour and they packed the goods onto three vehicles and then left the scene.”

An unnamed senior official at the association said: “The South African Police Service are busy with an extensive investigation into the event and we will also reassess our security measures‚ including the possibility of having more cameras installed.

“Whilst it is truly appalling for this type of robbery to take place at our iconic cricket stadium where we have enjoyed some wonderful memories this past season‚ we are thankful that the security guard caught up in this crime was unharmed. He has been offered the necessary counselling in order to help him recover from this ordeal‚” said the official.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said: “The suspects fled with electronic equipment and are yet to be arrested.”

