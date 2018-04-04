Number of perinatal deaths per day almost mirrors number of murders

The number of perinatal deaths per day in South Africa in 2016 almost mirrored the number of South Africans murdered daily in 2016/17.

Stats SA found 18‚683 perinatal deaths occurred in 2016‚ or 51 per day. This was a 12.6% decline from 2015. According to police crime statistics‚ 52.1 people were murdered daily in 2016/17.

Perinatal deaths peaked in 2009 with 25‚389‚ or 69 per day‚ and decreased by 26.4% between 2009 and 2016.

Stats SA released the number of perinatal deaths from 1997 to 2016 on Wednesday last week.