Saving lives, helping kids, it's all in a day's work

An off-duty policeman, who risked his own life to save a stranger, says he still would rather be coaching his local football team than fighting off bad guys.

Speaking to Times Select from the local football field in Welgedacht, near Springs, where he spends many of his lunch breaks scouting for new soccer talent, local hero Captain Ramothaki Maqabe said he loved serving his community.

It didn’t matter whether he was doing it in a blue uniform or with a whistle around his neck.

Maqabe proved that again last month when he saved the life of a hijack victim who had stopped after some car trouble – something the 33-year-old victim’s wife and children said they will be eternally grateful for.