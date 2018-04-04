The police in Cape Town are searching for three suspects who opened fire on four people sitting in a stationary vehicle in Nyanga on Tuesday evening.

“The circumstances surrounding the murder of four people aged 28‚ 19‚ 13 and 12 are being investigated following an incident last night in Browns Farm‚ Nyanga at around 21:00. Three suspects opened fire at the victims‚ who were sitting in a Toyota Avanza‚ and fled the scene‚” said Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut said a fifth victim‚ also a minor‚ was wounded during the shooting. The child was admitted to hospital.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and the suspects are yet to be arrested. Any person with information regarding the incident‚ is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”