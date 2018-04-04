Ajay Gupta was all smiles when a South African businessman confronted him in Dubai on camera on Wednesday.

Justin van Pletzen posted their encounter‚ outside what appears to be an office block‚ saying: “Just bumped into AJ Gupta in Dubai … and if it wasn’t for the law here I would have dropped him.”

Gupta‚ wearing a blue shirt‚ dark trousers and sun glasses‚ appeared to be in a jovial mood. He appeared to be driving a black Mercedes Maybach sedan.