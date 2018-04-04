Female politicians and civic activists in Zimbabwe are organising a memorial service for the late South African struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mandela‚ who died in Johannesburg at the age of 81 on Monday‚ touched many lives beyond South Africa as a model civil rights defender during the apartheid era while her husband‚ Nelson Mandela‚ was imprisoned on Robben Island.

Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga‚ the Zimbabwe Parliament's chairwoman for women and youth affairs‚ on Tuesday approached the South African embassy in Harare to facilitate dialogue with the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL).

"We are planning a memorial service as feminists and activists. So far we have spoken to the South African embassy because we want some members of the ANC's Women's League to come and speak about her life‚" she said.