Police officers may be unable to check in for duty‚ lawfully use guns‚ count ammunition or access evidence in forensic laboratories‚ and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) may be unable to remove evidence for court proceedings after the police allegedly failed to pay a service provider.

This comes after the police and State Information Technology Agency (Sita) allegedly did not pay Forensic Data Analysts (FDA).

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo‚ in a joint statement with Sita on Thursday‚ confirmed some of their systems were shut down.