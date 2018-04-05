Gauteng premier David Makhura has sought to allay motorists’ fears following reports that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) Amendment Bill will see them losing their drivers’ licences for unpaid e-toll fines.

Earlier this week‚ the DA in Gauteng said although the failure to pay e-tolls was not a traffic infringement‚ under the Aarto Amendment Bill it would count as disobeying a road sign.

"This means that when the demerit system does come into effect‚ drivers risk losing one point each time they pass a gantry with an e-toll sign without paying. Furthermore‚ if a driver passes 12 gantries with an e-toll sign‚ they would lose 12 points in one day and could have their licence suspended for a year‚" DA spokesperson on road and transport in the province Fred Nel said on Monday.

He also called on Makhura to speed up on engaging with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding e-tolls. Makhura announced in his state of the province address that he was to interact with the president in finding a new funding model.