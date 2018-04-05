Renowned community health activist‚ Dr Sophia Kisting-Cairncross‚ was on Thursday awarded the President of Convocation Medal at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

The medal is awarded annually by the president of convocation to a UCT alumnus who has made a significant contribution to the common good.

Kisting-Cairncross is the executive director of the National Institute for Occupational Health. She also chairs the Qubeka Trust‚ set up to distribute funds to the 4‚400 mineworkers who won an out-of-court settlement against big mining companies‚ Anglo American and AngloGold Ashanti. The workers sued the mining companies for uncompensated dust-related lung diseases‚ silicosis and silico-tuberculosis.