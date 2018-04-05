Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s special official funeral is at the highest level the government could give a civilian in honouring her‚ Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.

She said that while it will contain elements similar to Nelson Mandela’s funeral‚ it will not be exactly the same: Madikizela-Mandela will have a special official funeral category 1‚ while his was a state funeral‚ reserved for heads and former heads of state.

Dlamini-Zuma is the convener of the interministerial task team that will manage the organisational elements leading up to Madikizela-Mandela’s national official memorial and funeral‚ which will be held in Soweto on April 11 and 14‚ respectively.

The official funeral will be held at Orlando Stadium while the burial will take place at Fourways Memorial Park. Dlamini-Zuma said the venue for the memorial service is still to be announced since the family had indicated it should be at the Regina Mundi Church but the government is considering holding it at Orlando Stadium.

The stadium is a short distance from Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West.