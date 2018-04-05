South Africa

High-level funeral to honour Ma Winnie

05 April 2018 - 13:00 By Claudi Mailovich
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela donned ANC colours to her 80th birthday bash at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, on September 26 2016.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s special official funeral is at the highest level the government could give a civilian in honouring her‚ Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.

She said that while it will contain elements similar to Nelson Mandela’s funeral‚ it will not be exactly the same: Madikizela-Mandela will have a special official funeral category 1‚ while his was a state funeral‚ reserved for heads and former heads of state.

Dlamini-Zuma is the convener of the interministerial task team that will manage the organisational elements leading up to Madikizela-Mandela’s national official memorial and funeral‚ which will be held in Soweto on April 11 and 14‚ respectively.

The official funeral will be held at Orlando Stadium while the burial will take place at Fourways Memorial Park. Dlamini-Zuma said the venue for the memorial service is still to be announced since the family had indicated it should be at the Regina Mundi Church but the government is considering holding it at Orlando Stadium.

The stadium is a short distance from Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West.

Dlamini-Zuma could not say which dignitaries are expected to attend the official proceedings‚ but said the Department of International Relations and Co-operation is receiving confirmations on that front. The department will announce this "in due course".

Condolence books have been placed out at a number of venues‚ including OR Tambo International Airport‚ Parliament‚ Tuynhuys‚ the Union Buildings‚ all provincial legislatures‚ all offices of the nine premiers‚ as well as in Brandfort‚ where Madikizela-Mandela was effectively exiled‚ and the Eastern Cape towns of Mthatha‚ where she was born‚ and Bizana‚ where she was raised.

