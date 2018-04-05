ANC leader Jeff Radebe never thought he would arrive at Johannesburg's Milpark Netcare Hospital to find Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had died.

“As much as she was ageing we did not expect her to pass on so soon‚” he told the Sowetan.

Yesterday Radebe related how a family member had called his wife Bridgette on Monday‚ saying they needed to go to the hospital as soon as possible.

They were 10 minutes too late.

“We arrived at the hospital at 2.45pm and she had died at 2.35pm. We found her with her two daughters Zenani and Zindzi‚ as well as Makaziwe and other family members.

“It was by fate or God that her daughters‚ who are ambassadors‚ were in the country at the time‚ and with her when she took her last breath‚” he said.