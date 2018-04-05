South Africa

Indian tax probe 'snubbed' again by Gupta brothers

05 April 2018 - 14:14 By Timeslive
Ajay and Atul Gupta
Ajay and Atul Gupta
Image: Supplied

Tax authorities in India have been “snubbed” again by the Gupta brothers.

The Times of India reported that a chartered accountant‚ claiming to represent the brothers‚ arrived in their place to answer questions at the tax department offices in Dehradun.

“A charted accountant (CA) had come to the I-T office who offered to answer all the queries on behalf of his clients. He had handed over a document on his client’s behalf citing reasons for not being able to join the investigation‚” a senior tax official was quoted as telling the newspaper on Wednesday.

Tax authorities‚ who raided several Gupta-linked properties in India‚ had initially asked them to answer questions on March 16. They have now been granted a fourth extension and are expected to answer questions within the next few days.

Ajay Gupta‚ who is wanted by the Hawks in South Africa‚ was caught on camera exiting a building in Dubai on Wednesday and climbing into a dark Mercedes Maybach sedan.

Asked by South African businessman Justin van Pletzen when he planned returning to South Africa‚ he said: “They (South African authorities) are not giving a reply. The day they give a reply‚ I will go there.”

MORE

'I wanted to tackle Ajay's head off his shoulders'

A R300 bet spurred Stellenbosch salesman Justin van Pletzen on to confront Ajay Gupta outside the Indian consulate in Dubai on Wednesday.
News
10 hours ago

WATCH | South African confronts Ajay Gupta in Dubai

Ajay Gupta was all smiles when a South African businessman confronted him in Dubai on camera on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Mystery company helps Gupta-owned Optimum‚ Koornfontein mines

The Gupta-owned Optimum and Koornfontein mines will be run with help from a “reputable entity in the mining industry” for the foreseeable future in ...
Business
2 days ago

Guptas missed D-Day with Indian tax authorities

According to media reports the Gupta brothers missed their deadline on Monday to present themselves to Indian tax authorities.
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | When there is a cheetah in the back seat Sci-Tech
  2. Lamberti insists he has not been found to be racist‚ sexist South Africa
  3. 'Extortion mastermind' brings in AK47-wielding guards for court date South Africa
  4. Nigeria's former president 'unaware' of use of Cambridge Analytica Africa
  5. Pringles‚ Duduzane and flying economy - my 50 minutes with Jacob Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
X