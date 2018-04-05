Tax authorities in India have been “snubbed” again by the Gupta brothers.

The Times of India reported that a chartered accountant‚ claiming to represent the brothers‚ arrived in their place to answer questions at the tax department offices in Dehradun.

“A charted accountant (CA) had come to the I-T office who offered to answer all the queries on behalf of his clients. He had handed over a document on his client’s behalf citing reasons for not being able to join the investigation‚” a senior tax official was quoted as telling the newspaper on Wednesday.

Tax authorities‚ who raided several Gupta-linked properties in India‚ had initially asked them to answer questions on March 16. They have now been granted a fourth extension and are expected to answer questions within the next few days.

Ajay Gupta‚ who is wanted by the Hawks in South Africa‚ was caught on camera exiting a building in Dubai on Wednesday and climbing into a dark Mercedes Maybach sedan.

Asked by South African businessman Justin van Pletzen when he planned returning to South Africa‚ he said: “They (South African authorities) are not giving a reply. The day they give a reply‚ I will go there.”