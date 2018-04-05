Masedi Street‚ which leads to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ currently resembles a shopping mall.

Entrepreneurs in the country’s biggest township are capitalising on the hordes of people visiting the home of Mama Winnie to pay their final respects to the late struggle icon.

The “hustlers” have lined both sides of the road to provide all sorts of goods to visitors.

Available in this "street mall" are books‚ ANC regalia‚ flags‚ banners and township food. The latter includes the famous kotas and full meal with salads. Some of the entrepreneurs are selling sunglasses while others are offering to take one’s picture with a favourite person and print it at the same time.

Another street‚ Mampuru‚ which starts about 100m from Mama Winnie’s home‚ has also been turned into a street mall.