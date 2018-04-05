Newly appointed Eskom board member and Imperial CEO Mark Lamberti is adamant that he has not been found to have been racist or sexist by the North Gauteng High Court.

In an email sent to Imperial staff on Thursday‚ Lamberti said his reference to experienced chartered accountant Adila Chowan as a "female employment equity" candidate was not intended to demean her.

"My statement‚ intended to indicate attentiveness to the Employment Equity Act and society’s expectations of business‚ was not malicious or meant to hurt or demean her in any way and I regret and apologise for any hardship that it caused‚" he said.

Lamberti has however acknowledged that the North Gauteng High Court found that Chowan had grounds to believe that she was being discriminated against when Ockert Janse van Rensburg - who the court noted "had no experience of the motor industry at the time of his appointment and little understanding of the Imperial accounting and the complexity of the transactions" - was appointed CFO of Associated Motor Holdings (AMH) in January 2015.

"She therefore was within her rights to lodge a grievance to the then Chairman of Imperial‚ and she has a claim against AMH for the economic loss that resulted from her subsequent suspension and dismissal by AMH."

Lamberti however insists that his "employment equity" comment has been misconstrued.

"My statement was that I would like nothing more than for a female employment equity candidate to be appointed as a CFO of one of our companies...

"Contrary to the nature and tone of the current reporting‚ the High Court judgment found no findings of race or gender discrimination against AMH‚ Imperial or myself.

"It is unfortunate that the matter‚ which happened during my first full year as CEO‚ has had an adverse impact on the Imperial brand and by association on you as members of our valued Imperial community."