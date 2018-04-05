Manuel rips into Magashule about restoration Winnie’s Brandfort home

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel ripped into ANC secretary-general and former Free State Premier Ace Magashule on the restoration of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Brandfort.

She was banished to Brandfort in the Free State from 1977 to 1986.

“This is the same [former] Premier who protests the approvals for the Estina dairy [project] totalling some R220 million in two weeks. This is the same former Premier whose daughter is a beneficiary of a R130 million housing contract‚ but now informs us that this minuscule project to restore the house to which our mother was banished has taken 11 years and can’t get done‚” Manuel said.