Nelson Mandela Bay to remove 'land invaders'

Hundreds of residents who invaded a piece of land owned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality that has been named “Malema Village” by the invaders will be removed.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga. He said land grabs would not be tolerated in Nelson Mandela Bay. “We are going to remove them. It’s illegal to simply occupy municipal land‚” Bhanga said.

EFF leader Julius Malema has been vocal in his support of people to invade unoccupied land.