South Africans cannot just be murdered like flies‚ a stern-faced police minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday.

He was speaking to residents of Philippi in Cape Town who are still reeling after the bloody killing of four people – shot while sitting in a Toyota Avanza in the area on Tuesday night. A fifth person was critically injured.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the dead were aged 28‚ 19‚ 13 and 12.

“We cannot allow that South Africans be murdered like flies. The space is too small. It cannot be shared between criminals and citizens‚” Cele told more than 100 people gathered on the Browns Farm sports grounds on Thursday.

“We were here last night to visit the families but we found it proper to come and talk and brief the community. The investigation is better than yesterday‚ the recent information that we have, that we did not have last night, tells us that we might be not very far in finding the perpetrators of the violent crime‚” he said.