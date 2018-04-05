South Africa

Poor Joburgers may get extra rebate amid row over high property valuations

05 April 2018 - 14:15 By Timeslive
Herman Mashaba
Herman Mashaba
Image: Sunday Times

The City of Johannesburg is discussing possible relief measures - particularly for poor homeowners - following the recent increases in property valuations.

The deadline for objections to the valuations is on Friday.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement on Thursday that the multi-party metro will propose a change in the tariff policy in May to increase the residential property rebate from R200‚000 to R350‚000 for all residential property‚ subject to Council approval.

"This will reduce the percentage increase felt by our residents in rates payable when the new 2018 General Valuations (GV) Roll comes into effect in July 2018. This will mean that no residential property owner will pay rates on the first R350‚000 of their property valuation.

"...The impact of the new GV means that residents would be hit with significant increases arising from 5 years of property value increases in one month. As a part of the public consultation process that informs the budget development‚ the reaction to the 2018 GV must be considered.

"...The move to increase the universal property rebate will soften the impact of the new GV by increasing the value of the residential property which is exempt from rates. Simultaneously it will provide relief to poor households which will be entirely exempt from residential property rates for properties valued at less than R350‚000."

MORE

Friday is D-day for Jo'burg property valuation objections

Property owners in Johannesburg who wish to object to their property valuations in the 2018 General Valuation (GV) Roll are urged to do so before 3pm ...
Business
1 day ago

Joburg admitted to errors in property valuation - Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the city of Johannesburg has admitted to making an error in its valuation roll in a meeting where he had to deal ...
News
23 days ago

Property value shock for Buffalo City residents

Buffalo City Metro residents are fuming over the city’s new property valuations‚ many of which show increases of up to 50%.
News
24 days ago

We are not trying to make a quick buck‚ says Mashaba on property rates

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says the council is not trying to get money from residents through property rates to address its revenue crunch.
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | When there is a cheetah in the back seat Sci-Tech
  2. Lamberti insists he has not been found to be racist‚ sexist South Africa
  3. 'Extortion mastermind' brings in AK47-wielding guards for court date South Africa
  4. Nigeria's former president 'unaware' of use of Cambridge Analytica Africa
  5. Pringles‚ Duduzane and flying economy - my 50 minutes with Jacob Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
X