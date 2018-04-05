Alleged extortion boss Nafiz Modack and four other men alleged to be taking over nightclub security in Cape Town will be tried in the regional court in May.

The men appeared in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday but the case was postponed until May 28.

Modack‚ alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Carl Lakay and Jacques Cronje will face eight charges of extortion and a charge of intimidation for allegedly extorting The Grand Africa Café in Granger Bay for hundreds of thousands of rand.

A heavy private security detail armed with assault rifles ushered the accused men into court. One of the defence lawyers‚ Rooshdeen Rudolph‚ said the guards were needed because of a R20-million bounty on Modack’s head.