The Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant in Fourways was closed on Thursday – on the very day that the public learned that the man running the restaurant had allegedly poured boiling water on one of his employees.

TimesLIVE visited the restaurant in Leaping Frog Shopping Centre in Fourways and discovered it had been closed.

The man in charge of the restaurant informed his workers not to report for duty on Thursday.

“He called us and told us the restaurant is closed for today because some people will come and burn it down‚” one of the workers told TimesLIVE.

But what actually happened is that the Economic Freedom Fighters in Johannesburg put pictures on its Twitter account of Fortune Moyo who was the victim in the incident.

Moyo says he is still perplexed why‚ on an ordinary day at work last month‚ his boss allegedly had a tantrum and poured boiling water on him for eating some leftover sauce from an oxtail stew intended for customers.

Moyo‚ 20‚ of Diepsloot‚ Johannesburg‚ reported for duty as usual at the restaurant on March 18‚ where he works as a cleaner.

His boss had bought bread for the staff.

But after such a good act of kindness‚ Moyo said‚ his boss revealed his mood was sour.

“He said that he is going to kill one person today‚” Moyo alleged.

Moyo had been working at the restaurant since he was 16.

“My colleague had cooked oxtail in one pot and then poured the stew into another pot that would be used to serve the customers. But the one which had been used to cook the oxtail had some sauce left in it. One of the guys who works at the back came to fetch the pot to clean it‚” he said.