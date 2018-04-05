South Africa

Stepmom who killed teen in Mauritius returns to South Africa

05 April 2018 - 07:29 By Timeslive
Marietjie Vosloo, Mundolene’s stepmother. File photo.
Image: Screengrab via YouTube

After 17 months in jail‚ Springs mom Marietjie Vosloo has been freed and will now look to resume her life‚ after a argument on a family holiday resulted in the death of her stepdaughter.

This after a Mauritius court finalised her case on Monday‚ convicting her of a lesser charge of assault instead of a possibly more serious offence similar to SA's culpable homicide law‚ You magazine reported.

The sentence was 15 months. The Port Louis court took into account time already served‚ allowing her to return home.

Her stepdaughter‚ Mundolene Vosloo‚ 17‚ collapsed after Marietjie hit her at the Riu Creole hotel in Le Morne in October 2016. They were engaged in a heated argument over towels at the resort’s swimming pool. An autopsy revealed that the teenager had bleeding on the brain.

Vosloo told You magazine on Wednesday evening at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport: "I’ll be sorry for what I did every day of my life".

