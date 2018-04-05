Acoustic crime-fighting technology helped police arrest a 22-year-old suspected gang member who shot and wounded a person on Thursday in Cape Town.

Metro Police spokesperson Zelda Martin said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and quickly tracked down the suspect in Manenberg.

ShotSpotter is a real time gunshot detection system that uses technology to “listen” for gunshots and pinpoint where they originated‚ leading police to the shooter‚ victim and potential witnesses. The city has rolled out the technology in areas affected by gang violence and shootings.

Martin said the city’s gang and drug task team reacted to an alert by the system. “They tracked down the suspect‚ but were unable to retrieve the firearm used in the incident. CCTV footage however confirmed the identity of the shooter‚ who is said to be affiliated to one of the gangs in the area. Investigations are also underway into his potential involvement in other shooting incidents in the area.”

The suspect was handed over to police in Manenberg and will face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a municipal area.

“The person who was shot in this morning’s incident was transported to hospital by ambulance‚” said Martin.