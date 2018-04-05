Temporary Joburg city worker wounded in shooting incident
A temporary worker employed in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) by Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo was wounded in a shooting incident on Thursday‚ the city said in a statement.
It said the victim‚ together with a team of 40 workers‚ was deployed to a section of Northcliff Ridge to clean and clear firebreaks and invasive plants “when a shot was heard and she sustained some wounds”.
“She was subsequently rushed to hospital where doctors are attending to her.” It added that an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting.
The incident comes on the heels of a similar incident in the same area on February 22 when another EPWP employee was shot and wounded.
Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Development in the City of Joburg Nonhlanhla Sifumba condemned the “senseless and violent shooting”.
She said the South African Police Services (SAPS)‚ K9 Unit and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) had responded speedily to the incident‚ after a witness had identified the alleged perpetrator who resides in Maluti Street‚ along the border of the protected area that was being cleared.
“I can confirm that SAPS has subsequently made an arrest‚ and JCPZ will keep a close watch on the proceeding to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book and faces the full might of the law. It cannot be that we allow hard working residents of this city to be gunned down like this” stated Sifumba.
She said EPWP was a government-funded programme that helped create job opportunities for communities. “JCPZ uses this programme to clean and clear fire-breaks and invasive plants along the Northcliff Ridge‚ among others.
“As the City of Joburg we are outraged that one of our EPWP personnel‚ a woman‚ has been attacked in the course of rendering much needed services to the community. This is a senseless and cowardly act by people who do not want to see our beautiful City clean and progressing. It is regrettable that these criminals would resort to cowardly acts such as ambushing people in the line of duty‚” Sifumba said.