Temporary Joburg city worker wounded in shooting incident

A temporary worker employed in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) by Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo was wounded in a shooting incident on Thursday‚ the city said in a statement.

It said the victim‚ together with a team of 40 workers‚ was deployed to a section of Northcliff Ridge to clean and clear firebreaks and invasive plants “when a shot was heard and she sustained some wounds”.

“She was subsequently rushed to hospital where doctors are attending to her.” It added that an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar incident in the same area on February 22 when another EPWP employee was shot and wounded.