WATCH | Traffic cops drag disabled man out of car

WARNING: This video features strong language

05 April 2018 - 16:48 By Petru Saal

A video captured traffic officers allegedly dragging Alroy Kerspey, a disabled man from his car.

“Leave me alone‚ leave me alone‚” were the pleas from Alroy Kerspey‚ who walks with the aid of crutches‚ as traffic police yanked him around by his shirt collar in Knysna on Thursday.

Kerspey‚ 46‚ became involved in an altercation with traffic officers in the coastal town when he could not produce his driver’s licence. He drives an automatic vehicle as he only has the use of one leg.

Kerspey and his wife‚ Mercia‚ 39‚ were travelling along the main road‚ where they have a shop‚ when they were pulled over.

“The officers pulled him over. They asked him for his licence. His licence was in another vehicle. The officers then all of a sudden pulled him out of the car‚” she said.

“That is when I grabbed my phone to film them. My husband is disabled and he has a heart problem. My husband had polio as a child and he could never walk on his own. They shoved him in their car and they took him to the police station.”

TimesLIVE reached out to the Knysna municipality for comment earlier on Thursday and will update this story to reflect its version of events when it responds.

When her husband got out of the car‚ things went from bad to worse.

“You are threatening me” the officer told him and then pulled him down onto the ground.

What upset her the most was how the officers “manhandled” her husband.

“They shoved him in their car and they took him to the police station. I immediately went to the police station also. When I got there‚ no one could tell me the charge that has been laid against him‚” she said.

Kerspey was later released from custody and was at the local police station with his legal representative on Thursday afternoon.

