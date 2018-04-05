South Africa

WATCH | Table Mountain under siege: hikers fight to take back their park

Is Cape Town's iconic national park under threat or will authorities save it in time?

05 April 2018 - 09:27 By Anthony Molyneaux

Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park has been rocked by one of its most violent periods in recent history.

Nearly 100 people were violently attacked here in 2017 and there have been two murders in the first months of 2018.

Times Select video reporter Anthony Molyneaux interviewed a group of hikers who were stabbed during a walk in Table Mountain National Park, and spoke to provincial authorities on a proposal to address the problem.

