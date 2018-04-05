South Africa

WATCH | What to expect when Jacob Zuma appears in court on Friday

05 April 2018 - 14:28 By Nivashni Nair

If you're expecting former president Jacob Zuma to be tried‚ convicted and sentenced on Friday‚ then you need to read this.

"It's a first appearance and will be postponed. The reasons for the postponement will be articulated in court. It will be a brief appearance‚" said National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku on Thursday.

Ahead of Zuma's court appearance in the Durban High Court on 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering‚ South Africans have taken to social media to discuss what they assumed would happen.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company‚ Thint‚ from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

"I can't wait for Schabir Shaik to testify on Friday"‚ "Will Zuma get bail?" and "Zuma is going down" were some of the posts.

Pringles‚ Duduzane and flying economy - my 50 minutes with Jacob Zuma

When Gauteng communications manager Simon Hodgson strapped himself in for the kulula flight to Durban on Wednesday‚ the last thing he expected was to ...
News
1 hour ago

However there will be no witnesses in the box‚ no evidence led‚ no judgment and no one will be "going down."

"From the logistical point of view the matter has not been set down for trial so there can't be a trial tomorrow. It's the first appearance so they will then agree on a date for trial or for any other reason. But definitely tomorrow is a postponement‚" said judicial spokesman Nathi Mncube.

Last month‚ Zuma was served with the indictment and summons to appear in court after National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that he would face the criminal charges that were dropped in 2009.

If Zuma has his way‚ criminal proceedings would be postponed until Abrahams’ decision to charge him is reviewed.

His lawyer Michael Hulley reportedly said a review application would be lodged and that Zuma also would need to know if he was responsible for his own legal bill before the criminal proceedings could continue.

Zuma's legal team is expected to raise the issue of the review and the request for the postponement in court on Friday.

This is who will be supporting Jacob Zuma at his first court appearance

When former president Jacob Zuma steps into the dock at the Durban High Court on Friday‚ he will do so with the backing and well wishes of thousands ...
Politics
4 hours ago

SACP will not support Zuma outside High Court on Friday: Nzimande

The South African Communist Party (SACP) will not support former president Jacob Zuma outside the High Court in Durban on Friday.
Politics
23 hours ago

'Leave the ANC alone': Edward Zuma takes on Bheki Cele over party shirts at Zuma trial

Edward Zuma has hit out at Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ insisting that nothing would stop him from wearing his ANC colours at the court appearance of ...
Politics
2 days ago

How Zuma is still hurting SA

The perception of corruption in South Africa has deepened over the past two decades - with key moments being the Nkandla spending spree and the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | When there is a cheetah in the back seat Sci-Tech
  2. Lamberti insists he has not been found to be racist‚ sexist South Africa
  3. 'Extortion mastermind' brings in AK47-wielding guards for court date South Africa
  4. Nigeria's former president 'unaware' of use of Cambridge Analytica Africa
  5. Pringles‚ Duduzane and flying economy - my 50 minutes with Jacob Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
X