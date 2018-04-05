If you're expecting former president Jacob Zuma to be tried‚ convicted and sentenced on Friday‚ then you need to read this.

"It's a first appearance and will be postponed. The reasons for the postponement will be articulated in court. It will be a brief appearance‚" said National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku on Thursday.

Ahead of Zuma's court appearance in the Durban High Court on 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering‚ South Africans have taken to social media to discuss what they assumed would happen.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company‚ Thint‚ from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

"I can't wait for Schabir Shaik to testify on Friday"‚ "Will Zuma get bail?" and "Zuma is going down" were some of the posts.