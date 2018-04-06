South Africa

Busloads of Zuma faithful converge on Durban

06 April 2018 - 08:33 By Jeff Wicks
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 ahead of his first court appearance.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Busses ferrying those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma are streaming into Durban ahead of his high court appearance on Friday.

Hundreds of the faithful‚ backed by business forums and clergymen‚ have massed at King Dinizulu Park‚ about 3km away from the Durban High Court.

His supporters from as far afield as the Northern Cape arrived carrying placards emblazoned with messages of support.

Former president Jacob Zuma is facing 16 charges in the Durban High Court. Crowds of supporters are singing and dancing outside the high court.

Zuma is appearing on 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. These charges relate to 783 payments he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company Thint from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion-rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

Bishop Timothy Ngcobo‚ of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa‚ said Zuma’s detractors needed to keep their “hands off” the former president.

Radical economic transformation‚ land reform policies and free education were hallmarks of Zuma’s tenure as president and‚ instead of being hailed‚ he was being persecuted.

“The people of Zimbabwe had the maturity to let Robert Mugabe bow out. Here we have taken the president to court‚” he said.

