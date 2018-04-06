On Friday‚ the Department of Happiness Affairs is set to open its doors on the Foreshore in Cape Town

Sonke Gender Justice and other civil society groups have put together the department as an “activism event” to target the Department of Home Affairs.

In 2012‚ the department closed the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office‚ making it difficult for asylum seekers to renew their documentation.

“In an effort to bring more attention and colour to the dust and despair that characterise the conditions at Customs House‚ where home affairs is currently housing its limited services‚ civil society will be hosting the Department of Happiness Affairs‚” a statement read.

“It intends to show the Department of Home Affairs what services to migrants could look like — a welcoming‚ empathetic and receptive space‚ open to all asylum seekers and refugees who wish to apply for documentation in South Africa.”