I'll support Zuma no matter what‚ says Carl Niehaus outside court

ANC national executive member and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus is not concerned about the backlash he may receive from the ruling party for supporting former president Jacob Zuma at the Durban High Court on Friday.

"I am not worried about that‚” he said outside the courthouse where Zuma will appear on Friday on corruption charges. "I joined the ANC 40 years ago under the apartheid regime. I knew I could die. I know that comradeship is all about support. A soldier does not leave another soldier on the battlefield.

"I don't care if anyone wants to have negativity against me and my fellow comrades that are with me at this court know that we are acting as people with background. We are not charlatans who simply go with the wind and all our jackets to be blown in the wind."