IN PICTURES | Supporters come out in droves for Jacob Zuma

06 April 2018 - 09:51 By Gregory WALTON
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

When former president Jacob Zuma arrived at court in Durban on Friday, he was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

Zuma, 75, smiled broadly and gave a thumbs-up as he walked up steps into the Durban High Court building, ahead of the preliminary hearing on the case.

Former President Jacob Zuma's young children at court to show support for their father.
Image: Jackie Clausen
Jacob Zuma supporters marching to Durban High Court ahead of his appearance on corruption charges.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Several hundred Zuma supporters rallied outside to protest against his prosecution, which comes after he resigned from office in February under mounting pressure from the ruling party.

His first appearance was over within 20 minutes as the case was postponed to June 8.

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

"He might have his own mistakes, but we say allow the old man to retire in peace. It is a conspiracy, it's politically motivated," said pro-Zuma business manager Sphelele Ngwane, 29.

On Thursday night more than 100 ardent backers rallied in Albert park in Durban to protest his innocence and demand a halt to the prosecution.

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
A priest walks into the Durban High Court for a prayer with Jacob Zuma.
Image: Jackie Clausen

"There is an unfairness in the judiciary," warned bishop Timothy Ngcobo, one of the organisers of Thursday's gathering.

Former president Jacob Zuma in the dock alongside Christine Guerrier, who is representing French arms manufacturer Thales, at the Durban High Court on April 6 2018.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla

The protesters sang liberation-era songs including "Umshini Wam", meaning "Bring me my machine gun", which Zuma often sang at ANC rallies and gatherings.

- additional reporting by AFP

