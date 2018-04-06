IN PICTURES | Supporters come out in droves for Jacob Zuma
When former president Jacob Zuma arrived at court in Durban on Friday, he was greeted by hundreds of supporters.
Zuma, 75, smiled broadly and gave a thumbs-up as he walked up steps into the Durban High Court building, ahead of the preliminary hearing on the case.
Several hundred Zuma supporters rallied outside to protest against his prosecution, which comes after he resigned from office in February under mounting pressure from the ruling party.
His first appearance was over within 20 minutes as the case was postponed to June 8.
"He might have his own mistakes, but we say allow the old man to retire in peace. It is a conspiracy, it's politically motivated," said pro-Zuma business manager Sphelele Ngwane, 29.
On Thursday night more than 100 ardent backers rallied in Albert park in Durban to protest his innocence and demand a halt to the prosecution.
"There is an unfairness in the judiciary," warned bishop Timothy Ngcobo, one of the organisers of Thursday's gathering.
Bishop Timothy Ngcobo on Zuma’s finer points. Radical economic transformation, land reform and free education. This is why he is loved #ZumaCharges @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/JkjrZ0F5yF— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) April 6, 2018
The protesters sang liberation-era songs including "Umshini Wam", meaning "Bring me my machine gun", which Zuma often sang at ANC rallies and gatherings.
- additional reporting by AFP