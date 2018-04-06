Xolile hopes to be off the streets by his next birthday. He said he works for Jesus Saves on days when he is desperate for money. “I tell myself‚ ‘Okay‚ go and sweep.’ It is better than doing crime.”

Since August 2017‚ the Sea Point‚ Fresnaye‚ and Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association (SFB) has enlisted the services of Straatwerk‚ a Christian non-profit organisation‚ as part of its safety and cleaning initiative. Straatwerk collects a 20% administration fee from each SFB payment. GroundUp has not been able to determine how much or how often SFB contributes to Straatwerk‚ although the SFB’s most recent audit reflects a payment of R23‚600.

Straatwerk’s upliftment programme‚ advertised as Jesus Saves‚ recruits homeless people in Cape Town to work four-hour shifts picking up trash and sweeping the streets. The programme offers two shifts a day‚ seven days a week along the Sea Point beachfront promenade and three days a week on the surrounding streets.

Xolile complained that the R50 a shift Jesus Saves pays is not enough for shelter‚ food‚ and transport for the day. Jesus Saves bans workers from going to the bathroom and talking during their four-hour shifts. Straatwerk justifies these stringent rules so that the people it supports can “experience the type of focus needed in life‚ when engaged on an important mission”.

Street dwellers with bank accounts can get paid R65 a shift via a bank deposit‚ according to Straatwerk policy. However‚ most do not have bank accounts or addresses and get the R50 in cash.

Xolile said he could earn much more working as a car guard than working for Jesus Saves. “In that four hours‚ I can make more‚ maybe R150‚” he said.