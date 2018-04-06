Mbalula outs businessman over lavish gift for daughter
Fikile Mbalula‚ a fan of social media‚ has tweeted a video showing a businessman gifting his daughter with a luxury car‚ at her school.
What do you think , Would you buy your child a Porsche for a birthday ? Maybe for excelling getting distinctions? pic.twitter.com/MzfkxnEuny— ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) April 6, 2018
His nearly 1.4-million followers quickly responded‚ both favourably and negatively.
A show off at school!! Can't this guy eat his money more discreetly? He will blame the white media when they climb on him after this.— Mpho.D.Rambuda (@RambudaM) April 6, 2018
Dude this is still small my ex-boss bought his son a R50Ok (A Lange and Sohne) watch for passing matric, and bought a lambo for himself, a rari for the 21y old son and a mclaren for the 18y old, whilst paying security gaurds 4k per month at his company.— BHAAD MHAN (@Lemzeeto) April 6, 2018
Did you see her reaction? Thats all i would want to see on my childs face. So if it costs me a Porsche and i can afford it, why not?— Doogie (@DoogieShabalala) April 6, 2018
She’s gonna get a cruise boat when she passes her matric and a private jet when graduates at tertiary - it’s all about levels— Tekzino (@moremi001) April 6, 2018