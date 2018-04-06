Municipalities face protests almost every two days since start of 2018

Service delivery protests have continued unabated in 2018 with 42 in the first quarter of this year.

Just more than one in five service delivery protests (21%) happened in Gauteng followed by 19% in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (14%).

This is according to a report on the first quarter of this year by Municipal IQ that collects data on service delivery protests against municipalities.

Municipal IQ tracks service delivery protests via media reports or other public domain resources such as media releases the police send out. They only count protests where community members and the wards they live in can be identified.