Researchers from Stellenbosch University (SU) and the University of Cape Town (UCT) have helped develop a new blood test that could predict tuberculosis (TB) up to two years in advance in those living with someone with active TB.

The test still has to undergo clinical trials at different centres.

The research was published on Friday in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The team included researchers from Germany‚ Gambia‚ the United Kingdom‚ Netherlands‚ Ethiopia‚ Uganda‚ Ethiopia‚ Malawi‚ Denmark and the United States.