New blood test can detect TB risk 2 years in advance

06 April 2018 - 16:36 By Timeslive
Researchers from Stellenbosch University (SU) and the University of Cape Town (UCT) have helped develop a new blood test that could predict tuberculosis (TB) up to two years in advance in those living with someone with active TB.

The test still has to undergo clinical trials at different centres.

The research was published on Friday in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The team included researchers from Germany‚ Gambia‚ the United Kingdom‚ Netherlands‚ Ethiopia‚ Uganda‚ Ethiopia‚ Malawi‚ Denmark and the United States.

SU Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences professor and lead author Gerhard Walzl said the test identifies those who are likely to develop the disease due to close contact with TB patients.

This will help to identify those who should get preventative treatment.

Walzl said they want to limit how many people get preventative treatment‚ because it takes several weeks and has potential side-effects.

The blood test measures the prominence of the four-gene signature known as RISK4. It is found in people from South Africa‚ Gambia and Ethiopia and is linked with inflammatory responses.

“The validity of the prediction in high-risk individuals in Asia‚ South America and other high-priority areas needs to be assessed.”

