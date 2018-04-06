A teenager was stabbed to death during a heated argument over a knife he had found at a municipal dumping site on the outskirts of Addo in the Eastern Cape.

Leonard Davids‚ 15‚ was allegedly stabbed in the neck during an argument with his 14-year-old friend‚ who cannot be named as he is a minor‚ on Thursday morning.

The fight erupted when the two boys had an argument over who was going to claim the knife they had found on a municipal dump in Sunland between Addo town and Kirkwood.

By Friday morning‚ the 14-year-old had been arrested after his parents handed him over to police.

Davids‚ who is from Jansenville‚ had been staying with relatives on a farm outside Sunland since last year.

Davids’ aunt‚ Anna Davids‚ 40‚ said the family was devastated by the attack.

“They are best friends and we do not understand why he [the 14-year-old] would [allegedly] do this. They always go to the tip to find items that they then sell to another man. They do it every day. After the stabbing‚ two people who live near the tip witnessed what happened and ran to call me.”